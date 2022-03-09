Notification Settings

Hednesford and Tamworth share the spoils

Hednesford TownPublished:

Hednesford Town struck first in the Southern Central Premier Staffordshire derby clash with Tamworth making it 1-0 after 17 minutes.

Riley O’Sullivan was the scorer and it was a lead the visitors held onto until half-time. But the second half brought plenty more goals in an end-to-end affair.

Within minutes of play getting back under way Tamworth were awarded a penalty and Dan Creaney scored the follow-up after an initial save by the Hednesford Town goalkeeper Joe O’Shaughnessy.

The Pitmen then made it 2-1 before Tamworth’s leading goalscorer Creaney equalised for a second time.

In a frantic final ten minutes, with four minutes added on for injury time, Hednesford once again took the lead before the home side levelled yet again thanks to a header from substitute Lucas Yeomans to make it 3-3 at The Lamb Ground in front of 502 fans.

Meanwhile in the Northern Premier League Stafford Rangers’s game against Mickleover Sports also ended all square at 1-1. Rangers goal came from Joe cuff who ran with the ball from about 40 yards before scoring from the edge of the box.

