Hednesford and Tamworth share the spoils

Riley O’Sullivan was the scorer and it was a lead the visitors held onto until half-time. But the second half brought plenty more goals in an end-to-end affair.

Within minutes of play getting back under way Tamworth were awarded a penalty and Dan Creaney scored the follow-up after an initial save by the Hednesford Town goalkeeper Joe O’Shaughnessy.

The Pitmen then made it 2-1 before Tamworth’s leading goalscorer Creaney equalised for a second time.

In a frantic final ten minutes, with four minutes added on for injury time, Hednesford once again took the lead before the home side levelled yet again thanks to a header from substitute Lucas Yeomans to make it 3-3 at The Lamb Ground in front of 502 fans.