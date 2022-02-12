Redditch United 1-1 Hednesford Town

The Pitmen went into the game in 9th place in the Southern League Premier Central with at least three games in hand on every club above them and looking for to bridge the 10 point gap between them and 5th place. Redditch were 16th and three places above the relegation zone with a four point gap. The two teams played out a 2-2 draw at Keys Park in October.

An even first half saw neither side carve out any clear cut chances, with defences on top. Reece Flanagan forced a save from Kieran Boucher with a low shot from a well worked corner. Redditch thought they had taken the lead when Callum Flanagan headed home from a Ryan Edmunds freekick to be denied by the linesman's flag.

The second half was more of an event with both goalkeepers in the thick of the action, Joe O'Shaughnessy tipping over from Bernard Mensah to deny the Reds. A decisive move saw George Cater through on goal, however Boucher beat him to the ball.

The Pitmen took the lead in the 85th minute when Carter Lycett cut into the area after a driving run, hitting the post, allowing George Cater to arrive with a late finish.

Redditch equalised in controversial circumstances when the referee blocked the defensive run of George Cater, allowing the cross to come in with the ball driven home by substitute Ryan Boothe.