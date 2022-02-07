Hednesford Town vice-chairman Hayden Dando steps away

Hayden Dando, left, has stepped away, with Graham Jones, right, taking sole control

Dando and Jones arrived at the Pitmen as co-owners in May 2020, but the former has now stepped away due to both work and family commitments.

Dando has sold his shareholding to business partner Jones, who is serving as Hednesford's chairman moving forward.

"I have agreed and finalised the sale of my shares in Hednesford Town Football Club to Graham and have stepped down from my role as vice-chairman with immediate effect," said the 36-year-old.

"This decision has not been taken lightly as my friendship with Graham is incredibly important to me, as is my affinity for the club.

"During our time here together I hope we have achieved some of the things that we set out to do.

"Graham is the right man for the club and will continue to build and grow this club with the support from the supporters.

"The management and players at this club are quite simply superb to work with and with your backing, I really believe they can achieve something special."

Dando added: "My decision has not been an easy one, however a combination of me having some other business opportunities that I wish to pursue and pressure on my time with my family has led to Graham and myself making the decision that it is the right time for me to leave.

"Running a football club is a very time consuming activity which perhaps people don’t always realise before they make public criticism as often happens.