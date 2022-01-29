Hitchin 1 Hednesford 2 - Report

Football Stock

The early action mostly took place in the visitor's half, Steve Cawley hit the crossbar after nine minutes before Jake Hutchinson was booked for a dive in the penalty area. The Pitmen were saved again by the woodwork in the 15th minute, this time the post denied Cawley, as they struggled to maintain any possession. After a slow start Hednesford began to get into the game, Kyle Bennett forced a good low save from Charlie Horlock, and then rattled the bar from the subsequent corner. The Canaries took the lead in the 29th minute when Cawley got his reward, lifting the ball over O'Shaughnessy from Josh Coldicott-Stevens' corner. On the stroke of halftime Andre Landell was tripped in the area and awarded a penalty, Horlock made a good save from Kyle Bennett to preserve Hitchin's lead going into the break.

After the break, George Cater made a promising run before delivering a good ball into the area for Riley O'Sullivan who saw his effort blocked. Canaries danger man Callum Stead hit the underside of the crossbar on the hour from a Coldicott-Stevens freekick. On the hour mark, the home side switched off allowing Reece Flanagan to bring the ball down in the area and equalise with a great strike. Minutes later a clinical low drive from newly appointed vice captain Wes Atkinson gave the Pitmen the lead, turning the game on its head after 64 minutes.

O'Shaughnessy made a decent save from Stead as the Pitmen took control of the game. Jed Davies replaced Andre Landell before there was an extended break in play due to an injury to one of the assistant referees, the game eventually resumed with a supporter running the line. Stan Georgiou glanced a header wide as the home side searched for an equaliser, other than that the Pitmen were able to close the game out and take all three points back to Keys Park.

Hitchin Town; Horlock, Green, Brown, Coldicott-Stevens, Moloney, Jones, Stead, Georgiou, Hutchinson, Cawley, Black. Subs not used; Dasilva, Ackom, Kinoshi, Taerle, Allotey.