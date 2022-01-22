Hednesford Town 3-0 Peterborough Sports - Report

The Pitmen came flying out of the blocks with intent winning a series of corners in the opening quarter of an hour. It was no surprise when Chay Tilt glided into the Peterborough area and coolly slotted home past Paul White to give the home side a deserved lead.

Five minutes later Tilt was involved again working the ball down the right and around the edge of the box to debutant Kyle Bennett, who swiftly turned and fired into the net doubling the lead. A few hefty challenges saw Dion Sembie Ferris and Brad McGowan booked for the visitors, while Flanagan saw yellow for Hednesford. Riley O'Sullivan forced a low save from White, while Pitmen career made a superb tackle in the box to stop Luke Warner-Elegy from getting a shot away.

The second half began with Sports battling to get back into the game, the Pitmen defended well and caused problems on the break. O'Sullivan's work rate continued to be immense, and was unlucky to shoot just wide as his overall performance deserved a goal. The game was decided in the 72nd minute, when Bradley Clarkson when a superb save, allowing George Cater to break down the left. His cross caused mayhem in the Peterborough box and Chay Tilt looped the ball into the net to kill off the game and take all three points.

Hednesford Town; Clarkson, Atkinson, Lycett, Riley, Ison, Flanagan, Cater (Armitage 74), Parker, O'Sullivan (Endall 82),Bennett (Landell 78), Tilt. Subs, Master, Williams