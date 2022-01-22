Notification Settings

Hednesford Town 3-0 Peterborough Sports - Report

By Jonny Drury

Southern League Central action returned to Keys Park for the first time in 2022 as Hednesford Town faced third placed Peterborough Sports for the third time this season with a score to settle after the two previous encounters in November. Sports edged the Pitmen 3-2 in a thrilling League Cup game at Keys Park before claiming a comprehensive 4-1 win against ten men at the Bee Arena in the league. The Pitmen, ninth in the table, handed a home debut to recent signing Kyle Bennett.

The Pitmen came flying out of the blocks with intent winning a series of corners in the opening quarter of an hour. It was no surprise when Chay Tilt glided into the Peterborough area and coolly slotted home past Paul White to give the home side a deserved lead.

Five minutes later Tilt was involved again working the ball down the right and around the edge of the box to debutant Kyle Bennett, who swiftly turned and fired into the net doubling the lead. A few hefty challenges saw Dion Sembie Ferris and Brad McGowan booked for the visitors, while Flanagan saw yellow for Hednesford. Riley O'Sullivan forced a low save from White, while Pitmen career made a superb tackle in the box to stop Luke Warner-Elegy from getting a shot away.

The second half began with Sports battling to get back into the game, the Pitmen defended well and caused problems on the break. O'Sullivan's work rate continued to be immense, and was unlucky to shoot just wide as his overall performance deserved a goal. The game was decided in the 72nd minute, when Bradley Clarkson when a superb save, allowing George Cater to break down the left. His cross caused mayhem in the Peterborough box and Chay Tilt looped the ball into the net to kill off the game and take all three points.

Hednesford Town; Clarkson, Atkinson, Lycett, Riley, Ison, Flanagan, Cater (Armitage 74), Parker, O'Sullivan (Endall 82),Bennett (Landell 78), Tilt. Subs, Master, Williams

Peterborough Sports; White, Jarvis, Herd, McGowan, R Jones, Lawlor, Sembie Ferris, Chong (Hiiliard 62), M Jones (Gash 62) McCammon, Moreman (Warner-Eley 6) Subs Fryatt, Keane,

Hednesford Town
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

