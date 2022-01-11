Hednesford Town release club legend Ben Bailey as part of clearout

Ben Bailey, right, has been released

Experienced defender Bailey, apart from brief spells with AFC Telford United and Welsh club Newtown, had spent his whole career with the Pitmen – winning promotion to the Conference North in 2012/13.

But the 30-year-old stopper has now been let go by Keenan Meakin-Richards’ side, who sit ninth in the Southern Central Premier.

Hednesford said in a statement confirming Bailey’s release: “Bails is a true club legend and we wish him well on his future both inside and outside of the game.

“Bails will be having a testimonial game at the PRG Stadium@Keys Park to celebrate his service to the club at a date to be arranged between the end of the current season and beginning of the next season.

“A further announcement will be made in due course. Thank you for everything Bails.”

Hednesford have also released full-back Sam Griffiths.