Hednesford 2 Rushall Olympic 2 - Report

Todd Parker /Hednesford.

The result kept the Pics firmly in the play-off picture in the Southern Central Premier, with the Pitmen unable to make any inroads into their advantage.

A cagey opening to the game came as a surprise on a heavy pitch – commitment and movement on the park were not in short supply but a lack of clear cut chances for either side.

Kory Roberts gave away the opening chance to the Pitmen, shoving Ben Bailey in the back as a free-kick was floated into the Pics area. Lewis Ison tucked away the penalty in the 29th minute.

Some full blooded challenges from both sides flew in which saw both number eights, Ison and Alex Moore booked.

Rushall soon equalised in the second half. Pitmen keeper Brad Clarkson punched a corner away only as far as Ben Usher-Shipway, whose shot through a crowded area trickled into the net.

A challenge from Wes Atkinson in the home area earned the defender a caution and allowed Rushall to take the lead through Sam Whittall in the 70th minute.

An afternoon of penalties continued in the 88th minute when George Cater’s tricky run into the area was abruptly ended by a flailing leg. Reece Flanagan stepped up to coolly pass the ball into the net, earning the Pitmen a late equaliser in a fiercely-contested local derby in front of a noisy crowd.

Hednesford Town; Clarkson , Atkinson, Fini (Lycett 46),Bailey, Endall, Flanagan, Cater, Ison (Master 58, O’Sullivan (Landell 68), Parker, Tilt. Sub not used Armitage