Hednesford Town 4 Leiston 0 - Report

Before the game the Blues sat just outside of the playoff places, with Hednesford trailing seven points behind in tenth place. Both sides needed to get back to winning ways after both suffering 4-1 defeats last time out.

The Pitmen came flying out of the blocks with Riley O'Sullivan going straight through on a goal, a last ditch attempt to halt his run resulted in a penalty scored by Courtney Richards in the 2nd minute.

Both sides agreed to stop the game in the 6th minute to applaud the life of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and show him he was loved.

Oliver Basey made a good save from a Leiston corner, before two minutes of play effectively decided the game. George Cater won a corner for the Pitmen, which Josh Endall headed home to extend the lead. Two minutes later, Carter Lycett whipped in a freekick from the right, which Endall headed home for his second.

Hednesford came out for the second half with determination to manage the game, Tood Parker and Cater both sent shot narrowly wide. Leiston continued to chip away in the second half, testing the home defence and forcing a couple of decent saves out of Basey. A complete performance from the Pitmen was topped off when Parker scored with a low shot with the final kick of the game.

Teams

Hednesford Town; Basey, Atkinson, Armitage, Bailey, Endall, Richards, Cater (Tilt 61), Ison, O'Sullivan (Master 83), Parker, Lycett (Fini 75) Subs; Clarkson