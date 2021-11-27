Nuneaton Borough 1-1 Hednesford Town - Report

Hednesford had won the previous meeting at Keys Park 3-2.

Nuneaton played into a punishing wind in the first half, finding it very difficult to get out of their own half. The Pitmen pressed effectively and looked the most likely to score. However the Boro took the lead when former Pitman Anthony Dwyer finished a cross from Ryan Edmunds in the 22nd minute. Carter Lycett had an effort cleared off the line as the Pitmen looked for the equaliser. In the 40th minute, Lycett's freekick from wide on the right was emphatically headed home by defender Kyle Rowley to level the scores.

The Pitmen dealt with the conditions well in the second half, with debutant keeper Oliver Basley opting to play many balls out from the back rathe than booting high balls into the win. With the Pitmen dominating possession throughout, Basley was only required to make one significant save. Substitute George Cater had the best chance to win the game for the Pitmen, but saw his effort cleared off the line. A competitive game in appalling conditions ended 1-1, not the result the Pitmen deserved for their efforts but a great performance nevertheless.

Teams

Nuneaton Borough; Foster, Edmunds, Kaziboni, Mccrory, Daly, McManus, Mussa Dwyer, Midgley King, Osborne, Subs; Lita, Benbow, Armitage