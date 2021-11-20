Royston Town 2 Hednesford Town 0 - Report

Hednesford Town had a disastrous afternoon in Hertfordshire, going down two-nil and ending the game with only nine players left on the pitch. Royston Town began the day a point and a place behind the eighth placed Pitmen in what promised to be a highly competitive encounter.

Royston took a fortuitous lead in the second minute when a low freekick was sent into the Pitmen area, the clearance was blocked by Henry with the ball going straight into the net. For most of the first half the Pitmen enjoyed spells of pressure but it was the home side who went closest to adding to the tally with Adams having a couple of close efforts, an Asafu-Adjaye header cleared off the line. The Crows had a penalty appeal turned down, before Welch made a good save to prevent a Pitmen equaliser before the break.

The contest was effectively over in the 52nd minute after a decent start to the second half by the Pitmen when Tilt saw red for an off the ball incident. The afternoon continued to get worse for Hednesford when substitute Endall handled in the area, he was duly dismissed reducing the Pitmen to nine players. Adam stepped up and converted the penalty in the 64th minute. The Pitmen who did well to keep the score down to two against in the remainder of the contest, leaving Hednesford Town facing a long trip back, empty handed.

Royston Town; Welch, Garret-Douglas, Braithwaite, Newton, Henry, Bridges, Gouldbourne, Asafu-Ajaye,Rotimi, Murray, Adams. Subs Galliford, Titchmarsh, Williams, Brown.

Hednesford Town; J Brown, Atkinson, Lycett, Rowley,Ison, Richards, Tilt, Parker, O'Sullivan, Flanagan, Master. Subs A Brown, Landell, Soleman, Endall, Clarkson

