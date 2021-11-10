Pitmen anger at late game postponement

The Pitmen were due to host Southern Premier League Central opponents Stratford but were told the game had been postponed with the league’s permission yesterday afternoon.

Stratford had been in action 48 hours earlier in the FA Cup first round, going down 5-1 at home to League One side Shrewsbury Town. The game had been due to be played at Stratford but had been switched due to their FA Cup exertions.

Hednesford refused to comment on the reasons given to them for the postponement but said in a statement: “We as a club have done everything we can to accommodate the game, having been given a number of reasons to postpone the game.

“Whilst the League had agreed and instructed that the game would be reversed and played at Keys Park, we have just been informed that this has now been changed again, so the game is off.

“We do wish to state at this stage that at no point have Hednesford Town been consulted or agreed to this decision.”

Rushall Olympic went down by a solitary goal at Banbury United.

Banbury struck in the 10th minute when |Chris Wreh fired hard and low in the Pics’ net.

Rushall had some decent chances to level throughout the remainder of the first half and into the secon period. However, they were unable to convert as Banbury held on to take all three points.