Glassboys could do a favour for Pitmen and Pics

The Pitmen and the Pics are looking to make inroads into the play-off positions in the Southern Central Premier at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Alvechurch, respectively.

They are currently fifth and sixth in the table, and the Glassboys could do them a favour by securing a fourth consecutive victory when they visit fourth-placed Leiston tomorrow.

Stafford Rangers are another side with a play-off position in their sights – they trail the top five by four points ahead of their home game with Bamber Bridge in the Northern Premier.

Halesowen Town and Chasetown are two of three sides locked together on 30 points at the top of Northern One Midlands. The Yeltz go to Spalding United tomorrow, while the Scholars host Loughborough Dynamo.

Elsewhere, Sporting Khalsa could leap into the top half with victory at Cambridge City.

Third-placed Lye Town – who lost 3-0 to Tamworth in the Birmingham Senior Cup in midweek – hope to make inroads on Midland League Premier Division leaders Hanley Town when they travel to the unbeaten table-toppers.

There are currently six points between the two sides, though Hanley have two games in hand.

Second-placed Lichfield City – four points off the top – are away to Stone Old Alleynians.

They overcame Wolves Casuals 2-0 in the Staffordshire Senior Cup on Wednesday, with third-bottom Casuals returning to league action at home to Boldmere St Michaels.

Elsewhere, Tividale visit Racing Club Warwick, AFC Wulfrunians host Highgate United, Bewdley Town go to Worcester City and Stourport Swifts – beaten 2-0 by Hanley in midweek – play host to Romulus.

Walsall Wood were 1-0 winners at Bilston Town Community in the Staffordshire Senior Cup on Tuesday. Wood are in league action at home to Shifnal Town tomorrow, while Bilston do not play again until they face Bilbrook Santos in the JW Hunt Cup on Tuesday.

There are plenty of games to look forward to in Midland One, though, with third-placed Dudley Town looking for their 10th consecutive league win when they host Chelmsley Town.

Wednesfield and Heath Hayes are separated by one place and two points, with 14th-placed Hayes hoping to leapfrog 13th-placed Wednesfield at the Cottage Ground tomorrow.

Elsewhere, Wolves Sporting play host to Darlaston Town 1874, Cradley Town visit AFC Bridgnorth, Dudley Sports are away to Coventry Copsewood, OJM Black Country take on Paget Rangers and third-bottom Khalsa Football Federation host second-top Atherstone Town.