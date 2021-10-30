Hednesford Town 2 Peterborough Sports 3 - Report

Peterborough took the lead in the 14th minute when Jordan Nicholson scored at the far post after a long throw caused difficulties in the home defence. Carter Lycett came close to an equaliser, after his freekick came back to him off the wall, his second attempt drew a fine save from Lewis Moat. Josh McCammon was booked for a foul on Courtney Richards, before Mark Jones went through the Pitmen defence, producing a finish past Jono Brown to double the visitor's lead. Another foul from McCammon did not receive the second yellow card it probably warranted, with Peterborough fortunate to go into the break with eleven men on the pitch.