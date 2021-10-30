Hednesford Town 2 Peterborough Sports 3 - Report

Hednesford Town faced Peterborough Sports at Keys Park in the FA Trophy, the first meeting between the two sides since a memorable 3-3 draw on freezing night just before the country went into lockdown for the first time. With the Turbines topping the league table and the Pitmen in the top five and galvanized by a trio of new signings, expectations were high for a an enthralling encounter.

Peterborough took the lead in the 14th minute when Jordan Nicholson scored at the far post after a long throw caused difficulties in the home defence. Carter Lycett came close to an equaliser, after his freekick came back to him off the wall, his second attempt drew a fine save from Lewis Moat. Josh McCammon was booked for a foul on Courtney Richards, before Mark Jones went through the Pitmen defence, producing a finish past Jono Brown to double the visitor's lead. Another foul from McCammon did not receive the second yellow card it probably warranted, with Peterborough fortunate to go into the break with eleven men on the pitch.

The Pitmen came out for the second half with renewed vigour, Tilt and Master combining well to force a save from Moat. Sports failed to clear a corner and Wes Atkinson was tripped as he took the ball back into the area. Skipper Courtney Richards stepped up to score the penalty. Hednesford scored a second penalty when, this time through Reece Flanagan after a foul from a corner. With the tie evenly poised, Peterborough regained the lead moments later with a sucker punch as Jones headed home from a freekick.

An entertaining game ended with the visitors victorious and advancing to the next round.

Hednesford Town; J Brown, Atkinson, Lycett, Endall, Ison, Richards (Flanagan 65), Tilt, Parker, Brown (O'Sullivan 59), Soleman (Landell 59), Master. Subs; Rowley, Williams.

Peterborough Sports; Moat, Bazeley, Herd, Fryatt, Jones, Lawlor, Sembie Ferris, Kelly (Miles 68), Jones, McCammon, Nicholson (Eley 85). Subs Gash, McGowan, Santos, Elsom

