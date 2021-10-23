St Ives 2 Hednesford 4 - Report

The plans from Bishop's Castle Town FC have been approved

The Pitmen, without a midweek game, had slipped out of the play-off places to sixth. The Ives recorded their first win since August with Tuesday's victory over fellow strugglers Hitchin Town, keeping them one place above the relegation zone.

The Pitmen were boosted by a trio of new signings, defender Josh Endall, midfielder Aram Soleman and the highly rated striker Riley O'Sullivan.

Hednesford dominated the opening quarter of an hour without reward, Chay Tilt and Carter Lycett both had early opportunies to open the scoring, while Aram Soleman had a lively start to his Pitmen career, going close to grabbing a goal before surviving a brutal challenge, which somehow did not result in a red card for the home player.

A stray hand in the Ives' area, gave the Pitmen the chance to take the lead from the penalty spot, but for the second week runningnthe chance was missed, this time by Courtney Richards who hit the bar. The hosts opened the scoring a couple of minutes later when Liam Cross beat Jono Brown. Andre Brown soon got the visitors back in the game, beating a defender before seeing his goal bound effort deflected, allowing Chay Tilt to slide in for the equaliser.

As half time approached St Ives dealt a blow to the Pitmen when Ed Hotter scored during added time to ensure that the hosts went into the break with a goal lead.

St Ives managed the second period we'll for the first thirty-five minutes following the break. The Pitmen became increasingly frustrated as the hosts controlled the game, happy to sit on their lead. However, an explosive final ten minutes from the visitors settled the game emphatically. Shaquille Master got the better of the defence forcing a save from Ives 'keeper Heath, Tilt was on hand to bag his second from the rebound. Master continued to tear up the home defence, putting the Pitmen ahead for the first time in the 82nd minute with an unstoppable shot sparking off jubilant scenes. Substitute Riley O' Sullivan announced his arrival in style, gliding past defenders before chipping the keeper in added time to ensure all three points went to the Pitmen.

St Ives Town; Heath, Agemoh-Davies, McWilliams, Toseland, Solkhon, Hottor, Gordon-Douglas, Richens, Shariff, Williams, Cross. Subs; Milne, White, Nabi, Hicks, Snelus.