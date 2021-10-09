Hednesford Town 2 Hitchin Town 2 - Report

The home side had the best of the early exchanges with in form Chay Tilt bursting into the box in the fourth minute, choosing not to shoot but to square the ball to Andre Brown, whose effort was blocked.

Andre Brown curled a shot inches wide of the post before a Lewis Ison cross set up Andre Landell whose goal bound effort was deflected clear by the Hitchin defence.

On the half hour mark Luke Brown saw an effort charged down by Carter Lycett, before moments later getting on the end of a cross from the right to give the visitors the lead with a far post finish.

As half time approached Andre Brown forced a save from Canaries' keeper Charles Horlock, before the keeper thwarted Tilt from close range following good work in the area from Landell.

A superb ball from Hednesford debutant Shaquille Master found Lycett on the left wing whose cross was emphatically finished by leading scorer Landell at the start of the second half.

A similar run and cross from Lycett asked questions of the visiting defence as the Pitmen turned up the pressure after the equaliser. However, the Canaries took the lead for the second time when Alex Brown collected the ball in the area, calmly slotting past Andy Wycherley in the 58th minute.

Luke Brown hit the post for Hitchin when through on goal.

The Pitmen were awarded a dubious corner when Tilt challenged for the ball on the right byline, with Lewis Ison sending a thumping header past Horlock to even the score.

Andre Landell should have won the game for the Pitmen ten minutes before time when he blazed over from close range.

Master hit the side netting for the home side while Hitchin applied some pressure around the Pitmen area during added time without reward.

Teams

Hednesford Town; Wycherley, Ison, Lycett, Bailey (Atkinson 66), Rowley, Flanagan (Hill 66), Tilt, Parker, A Brown (Morley 66), Landell, Master. Subs not used; Rooney, J Brown