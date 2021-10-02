Hednesford 2 Lowestoft 0 - Report

The Pitmen set off at pace and should have taken the lead as early as the fourth minutes when winger Chay Tilt set up Andre Brown, whose shot was parried by Warren Burwood, Andre Landell arrived at speed and was unable to steer the ball into an empty net. Another penetrating run from Tilt caused danger for the visiting defence but this time Carter Lycett was caught offside. The breakthrough came in the fourteenth minute with Todd Parker strike from the right of the area giving the home side a deserved lead. An appeal for a Hednesford penalty was turned down a minute later.

Ryan Hawkins dragged a shot well wide for the visitors during an extended spell of Lowestoft pressure, before a decent move down the right from the Pitmen saw Brown shoot just wide.

Hednesford started the second well and dominated throughout, Lewis Ison had a goal bound shot deflected for a corner. Reece Flanagan saw a shot charged down, before Ison went close again.

Finally the game was put to bed in the 74th minute when man of the match sent in a fierce cross from the bye line for the unfortunate Lowestoft defender Dylan Ruffles to put the ball in the net at the far post to give the Pitmen a deserved win that saw them move into third place.

Hednesford Town; Wycherley, Mendez-Jones (Bailey 46), Shergill (Morley 25), Rowley, Ison, Flanagan, Tilt, Parker, A Brown (Rooney 78), Landell, Lycett. Subs not used Chambers, J Brown.