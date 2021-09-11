Hednesford Town 1 Barwell 1 - Report

With Gibraltar International Reece Styche back in the Pitmen fold following his midweek scoring exploits against Norway and recent signings Chay Tilt and Niall Rooney also in the squad, the hosts hoped to get back to winning ways.

Barwell had not won since beating Lowestoft Town on the opening day of the season and were in a run of form that had seen them exit from both the FA Cup and League Trophy.

The Canaries squad was boosted by the signing of defender Tyreace Brown from Romulus.

The hosts got off to a shakey start when former Pitmen Tristan Dunkley charged down a clearance before missing an open goal.

Hednesford Town continued to make life difficult for themselves and allowed Dunkley to spring the offside trap and finish neatly past Andrew Wycherley.

A skirmish saw both Reece Styche and Tyreace Brown booked before Barwell's Isiah Bazely was shown yellow for hauling Styche down.

Styche could have equalised forcing a fine save from Max Bramley, however the Canaries went into the break with the lead.

The Pitmen controlled the second half with Chay Tilt moved out onto the right wing, creating havoc for the visiting defence.

His cross narrowly evaded Styche at the far post, before Andre Landell's snapshot attempt flew over the crossbar.

The Pitmen were knocking on the door with Styche heading inches over before Carter Lycett shot wide.

Landell forced a superb reaction save from Bramley as it looked like the Pitmen would run out of steam. However in the second minute of added time Tilt caught the ball sweetly on the half volley through a crowded box to score a well earned equaliser.

Teams

Hednesford Town; Wycherley Rowley, Mendez-Jones, Richards (Rooney 71) Ison, Griffiths, Webb (Lycett 46), Flanagan (Parker 52), Styche, Landell, Tilt. Subs not used Morley, Wollaston

Barwell; Bramley, Stabana, Percival, Brown-Hill, Brown, Bazeley, Davidson-Miller, Edwards, Dunkley (Hickey 61), Powell, Abadaki (Carta 46). Subs; Castle, Walton, Stephens.