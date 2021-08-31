Pitmen held to Bank Holiday draw by Pics

SPORTS PIC MNA PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 30/8/21 RUSHALL OLYMPIC VS HEDNESFORD TOWN Lewis Ludford-Ison and Daniel Glover.

The Pitmen went in front five minutes before the interval when Andre Landell fired in from the right-hand side of the penalty area.

But they could not carry that advantage to the interval as a familiar face levelled things up from the penalty spot – former Hednesford goal-getter Danny Glover converting after Andy Wycherley had fouled Simeon Cobourne.

Andre Brown had a chance to win it for Hednesford, but hit the post, while Rushall substitute Owen Parry was denied by Wycherley at the other end.

Elsewhere in the Southern Central Premier, Stourbridge climbed off the foot of the table, but remain winless this season after a 1-1 draw against Bromsgrove Sporting at the War Memorial Athletic Ground.

Following on from their incredible 8-4 defeat against Peterborough Sports on Saturday, the Glassboys almost fell behind when Bromsgrove’s Jack Wilson smashed the ball against the post early on. However, the hosts bounced back and took the lead when Reece King flicked on Ben Usher-Shipway’s long throw to Jason Cowley, who nodded in.

Demetri Brown levelled matters up after the interval though and – despite a couple of shots from Cowley – that was how the match stayed until the end.

Kidderminster Harriers secured another fine win in National League North – their third in four fixtures to date – as they beat Chester 3-1 in front of 2,143 fans.

Omari Sterling held off two Chester defenders to fire Harriers into a 25th-minute lead, but the second from Mark Carrington was even better as he found the top corner from 25 yards.

Sam Austin sealed the result with the third goal 18 minutes from time. Chester’s John Johnston scored a stoppage-time penalty to get one back.

Stafford Rangers fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Buxton in the Northern Premier, while Joey Butlin, Liam Kirton and Ben Lund scored in Chasetown’s 3-1 triumph at Bedworth United in Northern One Midlands.