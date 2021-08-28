Hednesford Town 1 Biggleswade Town 1 - Report

The Pitmen were looking to extend their winning streak in the league to four games against a Biggleswade Town side who had gained a draw, win and loss in during their opening league games.

Hednesford controlled the first half with their now trademark possession game, but struggled to unlock the Waders' defence. George Cater and Carter Lycett caused problems down each wing, while the linesman's flag thwarted Andre Brown. A thunderous effort from Reece Flanagan was well saved by Jake Alley. The Waders' threatend occasionally but failed to capitalise on a couple of incidences of careless Pitmen defending.

The Pitmen started the second half with purpose and with the tireless Brown leading the line looked the most likely to break the deadlock. They had to wait until the 71st minute when Lewis Ison headed home from a corner. Hednesford should have extended their lead and put the game to bed with Cater blasting wide from an excellent position, before Alley saved from substitute Callam King-Harmes.

The Waders earned an unlikely draw when a ball from the left was played into a packed box, allowing Shane Bush the opportunity to stroke home the equaliser.

Hednesford Town; Wycherley, Webb (King-Harmes 68), Pryce, Bailey (Chambers 63), Rowley, Ison, Cater, Parker, Brown, Flanagan (Landell 46), Lycett. Subs not used Hanna, Williams.

Biggleswade Town; Alley, Shaw, Ferrell, Peters, Hall, Clayton (Egole 70, Payne 89), Squire, Neal, McKenzie, Muyembe. Subs not used, Hill, Howe, Purse