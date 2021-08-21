Alvechurch 0 Hednesford Town 1 - Report

Hednesford Town

Hednesford Town looked to make it three wins in a row at Alvechurch who were also buoyed on the back of their convincing victory over Bromsgrove Sporting midweek.

The Pitmen should of taken the lead on the half hour after controlling the game. Reece Flanagan came close to opening the scoring before Andre Landell fired over from close range following Carter Lycett's dangerous cross from the left wing.

Another good quality Pitmen move saw Ryan Pryce tripped in the area with Landell stepping up to score the penalty in the 39th minute. Flanagan nearly scored just before half time with a carbon copy of his goal against Needham Market last Saturday but this time the ball drifted just wide of the far post

The Pitmen managed the second half of the game and bar a brief spell of Alvechurch pressure the score only looked like changing in favour of the visitors. George Cater went close after finding himself through on goal, while Landell forced a double save from Daniel Jezeph.

Teams

Alvechurch; Jezeph, Ezewele, Cassidy, Barkers, Willets, Carter, Bellis, Brown (Turton 82), Dunkley (Yates 60) Dowd (Smith 60), Waldron. Subs not used Hull, Sephton.

Hednesford Town; Wycherley, Webb (Rowley 82) Pryce, Bailey, Ison, Flanagan, Cater, Parker, Brown (Styche 73), Landell, Lycett (Morley 70) Subs not used Hanna, Williams

Hednesford Town
Non league

