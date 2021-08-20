Pitmen boss targets treble winning start to the season

Keenen Meakin-Richards and Jasper Jones

The Pitmen have made a fine start to the campaign, picking up 2-1 victories over both Needham Market and Stourbridge so far.

They are now due to head to Alvechurch, and Meakin-Richards knows they will have to put in some hard yards if they want to continue their perfect record.

“It’s been a good start – one you obviously can’t get too carried away with,” he said.

“So far, the boys have done well. There’s still a lot to work on and improve upon, but it’s been a good start.

“Now, we’ve got Alvechurch who will be very well-drilled and very energetic. It’s going to be a different test than Stourbridge was on Monday.

“They’re full of running and they never give up, so we’re going to have to match that.”

Hednesford are one of two sides – Peterborough Sports the other – to have won their opening two games.

And Meakin-Richards is clear in the way he wants to do things.

Having coached the club’s youngsters before being handed the first-team job, he wants his side to outrun – if not outclass – whoever they face.

“I think the average age of our team at the moment is 24,” said Meakin-Richards.

“So, we want to be energetic and be able to dominate games – even without the ball, really.

“We’re not going to be able to play football all year round.

“We’re going to have to be able to press really well, too, and mix it up

“You’ve got to have the legs to dominate games.”

The Pitmen are set to be without Callum Mendez-Jones and Jed Davies due to injury tomorrow, but Meakin-Richards is happy with the overall fitness of his squad.

He rotated things slightly for the win over Stourbridge, in which Courtney Richards and Andre Landell got the goals, and may do so again.

“We rotated things a bit on Monday which was good,” added Meakin-Richards.

“It’s good to have that as everybody is going to be needed.”

Also in the division tomorrow, Stourbridge are hoping to bounce back from their loss to Hednesford as they host St Ives Town.

Rushall Olympic, who beat Nuneaton Borough 2-1 on Tuesday, have a free weekend.