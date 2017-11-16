Pitmen suffer Trophy despair

After playing out a 1-1 draw on Saturday at Keys Park, the Pitmen seemed on course for the third qualifying round when they went in 1-0 ahead at the break thanks to Joey Butlin’s goal.

But the hosts turned things around in the second period and the sending off of Darren Campion in the dying minutes only added to the misery for Rob Smith’s men.

Butlin, who netted in the first clash on Saturday, headed a Pitmen side missing the injured Tom Thorley into a 22nd-minute lead.

Jonathan Oglesby brought the home side level seven minutes after the interval when his inswinging ball evaded everyone and found its way into the net.

Both sides had chances to go in front but, with the tie seemingly heading for extra-time, Cleethorpes grabbed a winner three minutes from time.

Luke Mascall produced a great piece of skill and cut the ball back for Danny North to finish at the near post.

Pitmen frustration boiled over soon after and, after a large melee, Campion was given his marching orders.

The 10 men battled but were unable to find a way back.

While Hednesford were knocked out, Warrington Town’s progression on Tuesday night means the Pitmen’s scheduled league clash at the Yellows on November 25 has now been postponed.