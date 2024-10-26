FA Trophy: Halesowen Town 4 Congleton Town 1

Yeltz manager Russ Penn thought there were two ways to view the result. “We made hard work of it today. On paper it looks fantastic, but defensively we were so open. If not for (goalkeeper) Dan Platt it could’ve been 4-4.”

It was the first ever meeting with the Bears from the Northern Premier League West Division and there was to be no Congleton conga in only Halesowen’s 2nd home game in their last 11 FA Trophy ties.

The cup tie proved to be an open, exciting contest and the end-to-end action soon started in the first half. Halesowen’s Kieren Donnelly almost made a breakthrough in the first minute but visiting goalkeeper David Parton grabbed the ball. Max McCarthy’s low shot was then diverted just past the post for a 3rd minute Congleton corner.

Halesowen’s Jordan Ponticelli went close on several occasions in the first period and his 6th minute shot was parried away by Parton. Dangerous Congleton centre-forward McCarthy then fed Kieran Garner-Knapper with home goalkeeper Dan Platt making a fine save and just seconds later McKauley Manning’s 8th minute shot was blocked by Parton at the other end.

Ponticelli went closest to a first-half goal when he cut in but his fine 18th minute shot struck the underside of the crossbar.

In further action, Musa Ceesay blasted over the Congleton bar and Ponticelli was thwarted again at the end of a quick 24th minute break from Conor Tee. Ponticelli then headed a good chance straight at the goalkeeper in a 25th minute dolly for Parton. Congleton’s McCarthy fired a 28th minute long range shot at Platt before Darren Chadwick took a shot in the face to save Congleton but became a bear with a sore head five minutes later.

As the entertaining first half drew to a close, Platt made another splendid save after McCarthy broke through the home defence in the 36th minute.

Goals finally started to flow after the interval as the Yeltz struck three goals within six minutes. Manning crossed from the right for TEE to bundle home the first goal at the far post in the 50th minute. CEESAY then stroked home the second goal into the bottom corner on his home debut after 52 minutes from five yards outside the penalty area after Manning made a good weaving run to lay the ball off.

MANNING soon danced around the edge of the area and his trickery allowed him to caress his final shot into the bottom of Parton’s net after 56 minutes to make it 3-0.

Ryan Wynter made a great tackle to take the ball away from McCarthy in front of goal but shell-shocked Congleton pulled a goal back as captain Darren CHADWICK headed home directly from the resulting 61st minute corner.

PONTICELLI made it 4-1 in the fifth minute of added time from the penalty spot after Peter Williams clipped the legs of Donnelly.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Jak Hickman (Ben Cassidy 76), Reece Mitchell, Todd Parker, Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott (Nat Kelly 70), Musa Ceesay (Josh Smile 57), Conor Tee, Kieren Donnelly, Jordan Ponticelli, McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Adi Yussuf, Lewis Solly.

Congleton Town: David Parton; Marco Fregapane, Owen Morris, Peter Williams, Joshua Ryder, Darren Chadwick (c), Kieran Garner-Knapper, William Arnold (Thomas Hampton 81), Max McCarthy, Ethan Hartshorn, Daniel Needham (George Sankey 90). Subs Not Used: Lewis Porter, Joshua Hall.

Referee: Mathew Friend Attendance: 808

Booked: Kelly (74), Garner-Knapper (77), McCarthy (90)