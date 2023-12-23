Long Eaton 1 Halesowen Town 2 - Report

Simeon Cobourne was in fine form for Halesowen, seeing a shot saved on 12 minutes before he opened the scoring on 17. Good work from Nathan Hayward saw him slip a through ball in and Cobourne drew the keeper to score.

Long Eaton equalised on 26 minutes with a sweet volley into the top left corner from Joe Nyahwema.

Richard Gregory put a shot wide for Halesowen and Reece Mitchell saw one saved as the first half action continued.

What turned out to be the winner came on 53 minutes when Hayward was again the provider,this time for Gregory who expertly turned the defence and hammered home.

James Spruce went close for Long Eaton before the end and Jack Holmes for Halesowen but the Yeltz deservedly took all three points.