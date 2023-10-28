Macclesfield 4 Halesowen 1 - Report

Macclesfield had sacked manager Mark Duffy in the week despite them being seventh in the Northern Premier League.

It seemed to galvanise them and they were one up in 14 minutes when Kane Drummond cut the ball back to Alex Hurst who smashed the ball home.

John Rooney made it 2-0 on 25 minutes with a great strike from the edge of the box.

But the Yeltz were back in it on 43 minutes when Miracle Okafor was clattered in the box by goalkeeper Conor O'Keefe and got up to score the penalty.

More Macclesfield pressure in the second half saw a Rooney free kick blocked on the way to goal before Ryan Wynter put a shot over for the visitors.