FA Cup: Halesowen Town 7 Rugby Borough 0 - Report

Halesowen win

Yeltz Manager Paul Smith was content with a job well done and another clean sheet. “We were professional, good on the day and moved the ball well. The first goal took a while before the floodgates opened, it was crucial we did our jobs properly, but I was sure we’d be fine. Rugby are a footballing side and tried to give it a go.”

Rugby goalkeeper Jake Bull beat away George Cater’s 3rd minute shot and the ball rolled just wide of the post at the end of a mazy run from Jack Holmes. Holmes then played the ball across for Miracle Okafor to blaze high over the bar in the 10th minute. In the early onslaught, McKauley Manning struck two long range efforts just past the upright and Rugby captain Max Proudlock cleared off the line in the 18th minute after Okafor capitalised on a poor back-pass.

The Yeltz finally broke through to take a 23rd minute lead when HOLMES hit a low 10 yard shot into the corner after Okafor battled for the ball in the penalty area. Cater’s 26th minute shot was then saved after a spell of possession in the Rugby box.

Rugby’s best efforts came as Sam Lockley curled a 36th minute long range shot over the bar and seconds later home goalkeeper Dan Platt was forced to make a great save with his legs from Adam Shaw.

OKAFOR doubled Halesowen’s lead after 44 minutes when he turned in the area and his shot trickled home from 8 yards out. Nathan HAYWARD was on hand to follow up to tap home and make it 3-0 after Bull saved from Holmes three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Half-time substitute Richard Gregory poked a good chance wide after 49 minutes but the floodgates soon opened further with four more second half goals. Substitute Ryan BOOTHE smashed home the fourth goal after playing a neat one-two with Gregory after 56 minutes. Holmes then laid the ball off for HAYWARD to make it 5-0 with a 25-yard rocket shot after 60 minutes.

Manning curled over the bar in the 65th minute before GREGORY hit home the sixth goal into the bottom corner directly from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after substitute Kieren Donnelly was brought down. Bull tipped over from Boothe in the 77th minute and the Yeltz went on to make it 7-0 in the 80th minute when Manning was put through and squared for BOOTHE to tap home his second goal.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt (c); Jak Hickman, Reece Mitchell, Todd Parker, Kieran Morris, Luke Redfern, George Cater (Richard Gregory 46), Nathan Hayward, Miracle Okafor (Ryan Boothe 46), Jack Holmes (Kieren Donnelly 61), McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Ryan Wynter, Caine Elliott.

Rugby Borough: Jake Bull; Tom Bishop, Lee Thomas (Jamie Tank 73), Gez McGahey, Max Proudlock (c), Ethan Flaig, Adam Shaw (Dale Linton 61), Tommy Glasscoe (Justin Marsden 53), Sam Lockley, Adam Creaney, Halim Halim. Subs Not Used: Jay Finley, Regan Gavin (GK), Tyler Reeve, Jim Smith.

Referee: David Hinton Attendance: 703