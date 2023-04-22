Halesowen 0 Stamford 0 - Report

The Yeltz discovered their play-off fate is to face Coleshill Town at home in the play-off semi-final on Tuesday, with the winners of that game meeting either Spalding or Sporting Khalsa in Saturday’s play-off final. Should Halesowen make the final, it is guaranteed to be played at the Grove.

Yeltz manager Paul Smith gave his positive assessment ahead of a massive week. “It’s our objective achieved to get second place. We contained them in the first half and then grew into the game. It’s now four clean sheets out of six and we go into Tuesday’s play-off in fine fettle. I’m confident if we perform as well as we can, then we can get a result.”

The strong Stamford outfit, full of swagger and already crowned champions, were keen to show their credentials and Connor Bartle planted a dangerous cross along the face of the home goal to earn a 3rd minute corner. Cameron Johnson then ran clean through the home defence towards the six-yard box, only to be finally stopped by Yeltz goalkeeper Dan Platt.

For Halesowen, McKauley Manning struck a low 12th minute shot wide and a 17th minute effort from Jack Holmes was stopped by Stamford goalkeeper Dan Wallis.

The Daniels continued to pose problems from set pieces as Bartle delivered a number of long throw-ins and corners into the heart of Halesowen’s penalty area, although Platt and his defence held firm. In a better spell towards the interval, Holmes and Josh Ezewele both went close.

After the break, the champions squandered a great chance to take a 58th minute lead when star striker Jonathan Margetts was allowed space in the penalty area to find Johnson, but he planted the ball over the bar from close range.

From that point onwards, Halesowen were much the better team, playing neat football in a confidence-building second period. Stamford’s defence cleared when Nat Kelly headed back across goal in the 61st minute and Josh Quaynor’s 25-yard shot was tipped around the post by goalkeeper Wallis two minutes later. Brogan Halpin then burst into the Stamford penalty area in the 66th minute but his appeals for a penalty were denied.

Halesowen’s best chance came in the 71st minute when goalkeeper Wallis made a tremendous reaction save from substitute Richard Gregory’s header after he met Manning’s 71st minute deep free-kick. A 74th minute Manning chip from 25 yards then fell just wide and substitute Kieran Morris headed an 85th minute free-kick past the post as Halesowen just failed to find the net for the third successive game.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Oscar Tonge, Josh Quaynor, Rob Evans (c) (Kieran Morris 53), Nat Kelly, Jak Hickman (Kieren Donnelly 75), Brogan Halpin, Jamie Insall (Richard Gregory 56), Jack Holmes, McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Tom Turton, Simeon Cobourne.

Stamford AFC: Daniel Wallis; Joe Burgess, Connor Bartle, Harry Vince, Sean Wright (c) (Stacey Freeman 78), James Blunden, Rob Morgan, Jake Duffy, Jack Duffy, Jonathan Margetts (Jon Challinor 80), Cameron Johnson (Michael Frew 75). Sub Not Used: Isaac Currie, Will Mellors-Blair.

Referee: Sam Wesson Attendance: 1,421