Yeltz’s title hope is over as they crash at home

Halesowen loss

Mid-table Sutton Coldfield Town struck three goals in the final half-hour, meaning the Yeltz have failed to beat Sutton in three attempts this season and also saw Stamford crowned champions.

Paul Smith’s side will instead be forced to navigate the play-offs again – with a possible semi-final rematch against Chasetown, who ended their hopes last season.

Yeltz manager Smith admitted: “It was a poor day at the office and opposite to the first three games since I returned. We were outworked, lost our personal battles and were beaten well. After our early chances, Sutton grew into the game. Today was a step back. We can’t just turn up and hope to win, we have to earn the right. If there’s any positive, it’s that we have to do more than just turn up.”

In blustery conditions, returning Jack Holmes looked lively early on and he shot at Sutton goalkeeper Jonathan Brown in the second minute following a neat interchange.

The Yeltz then missed a golden chance to take a sixth-minute lead when normally-reliable penalty expert Richard Gregory blasted his spot-kick high over the bar after Ryan Edmunds clipped Josh Ezewele’s legs in the penalty area.

And two goals from Rhys Hilton, plus another from Cameron Collins, sealed their fate.

With the Yeltz on top, more trickery from Holmes allowed Kieren Donnelly to strike over the bar in the 10th minute, Nathan Hayward’s 23rd minute was deflected wide and Gregory dragged another good chance wide five minutes later.

As the Royals came into the game before the interval, Stuart Hendrie’s 30th-minute deflected shot struck the home post and Hendrie then lofted over the bar four minutes later.

Visiting goalkeeper Brown made a good 50th-minute save after Ezewele crossed for Donnelly to flick towards goal and McKauley Manning screwed wide after an hour.

However, the unexpected second half soon turned into a complete contrast as Sutton took control, hitting three goals to take all three points.

Halesowen began to fall apart in the final half-hour and looked disjointed in defence after captain Rob Evans was substituted.

Sutton took the lead in the 61st minute when Hilton was allowed to cross from the right for Collins to poke home.

Ceesay Dampha robbed Ezewele in the 68th minute to fire just wide, but the Royals soon made it 2-0 in the 70th minute when Hilton side-stepped retreating Manning and his low shot left home goalkeeper Dan Platt standing.

Matters almost worsened when Chris Clements was put clean through on goal in the 78th minute, only for Platt to make a fine blocking save.

Halesowen’s late possession counted for little although a 74th-minute shot from substitute Jak Hickman was deflected away for a corner and Hayward was thwarted in an 80th-minute goalmouth scramble following a corner.