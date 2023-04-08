Notification Settings

St Neots Town 1 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

By Nathan JudahHalesowen Town FCPublished: Last Updated:

Halesowen chalked up a third straight win since Paul Smith’s reappointment as manager to secure their second placed position behind league leaders Stamford.

Halesowen win

The Yeltz proved too strong for struggling St Neots with a superb opening goal arriving after just 11 minutes.

In-form Simeon Cobourne won possession on the left before finding Jamie Insall who teed up Nathan Hayward to smash home.

Cobourne himself went close to a second shortly after while Insall was denied by the post as he burst clear one on one.

But the Yeltz eventually found a second in style just past the half hour mark with McKauley Manning's spectacular strike from 30 yards in off the underside of the bar.

Halesowen added a third on 48 minutes when pressure from Cobourne and Insall culminated in Jak Hickman putting pressure on St Neots defender who put through his own goal.

Daniel Platt made a good stop on 65 minutes but the Yeltz keeper was beaten in the last minute as Joe Rider grabbed a consolation goal for the hosts.

