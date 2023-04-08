St Neots Town 1 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

Halesowen win

The Yeltz proved too strong for struggling St Neots with a superb opening goal arriving after just 11 minutes.

In-form Simeon Cobourne won possession on the left before finding Jamie Insall who teed up Nathan Hayward to smash home.

Cobourne himself went close to a second shortly after while Insall was denied by the post as he burst clear one on one.

But the Yeltz eventually found a second in style just past the half hour mark with McKauley Manning's spectacular strike from 30 yards in off the underside of the bar.

Halesowen added a third on 48 minutes when pressure from Cobourne and Insall culminated in Jak Hickman putting pressure on St Neots defender who put through his own goal.