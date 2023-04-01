Halesowen 2 Coleshill 0 - Report

Jamie Insall celebrates his goal (Steve Evans)

Following a first half stalemate that provided few chances, Halesowen finally went ahead on 53 minutes when striker Jamie Insall turned home a superb run and cross from Simeon Cobourne .

Four minutes later, Haesowen increased their advantage when Banbury United loanee Jak Hickman crowned his home debut when he crossed for Cobourne to climb and head straight at Coleshill goalkeeper Paul Hathaway, who couldn't hold the ball, enabling Cobourne to follow up and force home at the second attempt.

Coleshill tried desperately to repair the damage, substitute Vidal Hendrickson heading wide when well placed following a Liam Molesworth cross.

Then deep into stoppage time, Molesworth picked out leading marksman Kai Tonge with another excellent right wing cross, presenting the speedy striker with a free header at goal but Tonge could only manage to direct the ball straight into the arms of grateful Yeltz shotstopper Dan Platt.