Paul Smith makes shock return as Halesowen Town boss

By Jonny Drury

Paul Smith has made a shock return to Halesowen Town - just five months after stepping down as The Yeltz boss due to personal reasons.

Paul Smith has returned to Halesowen Town
Smith, who led Halesowen to the play-offs last season had guided the club to the top of the Northern Premier League Midland Division - before resigning in October.

Assistant bosses Craig Nicholls and Martin Sockett took over - and have kept the club at the top end of the league with The Grove side currently sitting in second.

Now, five months after stepping away, Smith has been re-instated as The Yeltz boss until the end of the season as the club push for promotion in the final six games.

In a statement, Smith insisted he is fresh and ready to go in a bid for promotion.

He said: "I’m fresh, focussed and ready.

"The goal remains the same as it has been all season, and we will work as hard as we can to try and achieve that promotion.''

Halesowen Town FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

