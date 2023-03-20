Paul Smith makes shock return as Halesowen Town boss

Smith, who led Halesowen to the play-offs last season had guided the club to the top of the Northern Premier League Midland Division - before resigning in October.
Assistant bosses Craig Nicholls and Martin Sockett took over - and have kept the club at the top end of the league with The Grove side currently sitting in second.
Now, five months after stepping away, Smith has been re-instated as The Yeltz boss until the end of the season as the club push for promotion in the final six games.
In a statement, Smith insisted he is fresh and ready to go in a bid for promotion.
He said: "I’m fresh, focussed and ready.
"The goal remains the same as it has been all season, and we will work as hard as we can to try and achieve that promotion.''