Paul Smith makes shock return as Halesowen Town boss

Paul Smith has returned to Halesowen Town

Smith, who led Halesowen to the play-offs last season had guided the club to the top of the Northern Premier League Midland Division - before resigning in October.

Assistant bosses Craig Nicholls and Martin Sockett took over - and have kept the club at the top end of the league with The Grove side currently sitting in second.

Now, five months after stepping away, Smith has been re-instated as The Yeltz boss until the end of the season as the club push for promotion in the final six games.

In a statement, Smith insisted he is fresh and ready to go in a bid for promotion.

He said: "I’m fresh, focussed and ready.