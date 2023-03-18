Halesowen 0 Shepshed Dynamo 1 - Report

Yeltz joint-manager Craig Nicholls gave his frank assessment. “I’m gutted, we didn’t deserve anything out of the game. We trained well this week, but we were not at it again today. We need to be better, we couldn’t get a foothold in the game and had no momentum. It’s just not working for us at the moment for whatever reason. Now is the time we all need to stick together, we have to bounce back and be as positive as possible.”

There seemed little early Halesowen reaction to last week’s defeat and Shepshed’s early pressure was soon rewarded when a low 20 yard deflected shot from Joel NKITA beat home goalkeeper Dan Platt. A dangerous 10th minute cross was then scrambled away off the foot of Shepshed’s Jordan Wakeling in the home six-yard box.

The Yeltz continued to look out of sorts, showing a lack of confidence throughout the team, although a fierce 13th minute cross from Josh Ezewele was cut out by goalkeeper Brandon Ganley and Ganley then raced out to thwart Jamie Insall after 17 minutes.

As the first half progressed, Zayn Hakeem forced a 26th minute corner on the turn for the Dynamo and home goalkeeper Platt collected another low shot from Hakeem at the second attempt after 37 minutes. Just before the interval Halesowen’s Ezewele crossed from the right but Ganley beat the ball away from Greg Mills’ effort.

The Yeltz introduced returning on-loan substitute Oscar Tonge at half-time but it was Shepshed’s Hakeem who shot at Platt early in the second half. Halesowen were left chasing the game but made little progress against the resolute Dynamoes defence. Richard Gregory set himself up only to see his 64th minute shot blocked and Ganley smothered in front of goal from Kieran Morris after 71 minutes. Gregory then slammed a 73rd minute free-kick into the Shepshed defensive wall from the edge of the penalty area.

Hakeem headed wide for the visitors in the 74th minute and any breakthrough from Halesowen remained elusive as Kieran Morris struck at Genley and Gregory struck wide in the final minute. Goalkeeper Platt saved the hosts from further embarrassment in “a bad day at Black Rock” for Halesowen by blocking from substitute Cam Moore in added time.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Ash Sammons, Kieran Morris, Rob Evans (c), Kieren Donnelly (Robbie Bunn 66), Nathan Hayward, Jamie Insall (Simeon Cobourne 62), Richard Gregory, Greg Mills (Oscar Tonge 46). Subs Not Used: Tom Turton, Nat Kelly.

Shepshed Dynamo: Brandon Ganley; Jahdahn Fridye-Harper, Jiah Medrano, Jordan Smith, Jordan Wakeling, Niall Prenderville, Zayn Hakeem (c) (Cam Moore 87), Joel Nketia (James Snedden 68), Sam Moore, Toby Ritzema, Reece Morris (Leo Farruch 89). Subs Not Used: Jake Betts, John King.

Referee: Samuel Olhausen Attendance: 1,028