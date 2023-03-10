Craig Nicholls remains confident of a Halesowen Town title charge

Nicholls’ Yeltz welcome Boldmere St Michaels to The Grove tomorrow as they sit three points off Stamford, who occupy top spot.

Last weekend Richard Gregory saved a point away from home with two second-half goals, but unbeaten in the last two league games and with the best goal difference in the league, Nicholls still has high hopes for his team as they chase the title.

He said: “I’m very confident, you’ve got to be. I spoke to the lads at training about the fact that it starts to become more about the mental side of the game rather than the play, tactics or formations.

“It could be about the players and how they can deal with the emotion, and the staff too dealing with the emotion of the games that are coming up which are going to be key.”

Nicholls is enjoying every moment with his high-flying Yeltz as he expects a tough test this weekend against Neil Kitching’s Boldmere.

“I love my job, I love what I do and I can’t wait to get to training sessions and to get there on match-days,” he said. “If you get success with the job then it’s an added bonus. Boldmere are a good outfit. They’re tough to break down and have a bit of quality about them too. We’re under no illusions that Saturday is going to be a really tough game.”

However, the Yeltz joint-boss has a right to be confident ahead of this weekend and to have full faith in his side as they remain unbeaten at home so far this season with a perfect record bar one draw.

Asked why he thinks his side has enjoyed so much success at The Grove, Nicholls said: “I think one of the major reasons is because of the fan base.

“We have 1,000-1,200 fans at a vast majority of home games.

“It spurs you on and it gives you that extra 10/20 per cent to go on and achieve and get a victory.

“We’ve got through some personal battles on the pitch and some of it has come from the fans supporting us and pushing us through.”

Meanwhile, Chasetown welcome Gresley Rovers while Kidderminster Harriers host King’s Lynn Town in the National League North.