Hinckley LRFC 2 Halesowen 2 - Report

The hosts had stunned the Yeltz to lead by two at the break with both goals coming from Danny Jenno penalties.

Nathaniel Kelly handled the ball to gift Jenno the opener on seven minutes and the defender kept a cool head to slot a second spot kick on 31 minutes after Dom Brennan was fouled.

But the Yeltz grabbed a lifeline in the 77th with a Gregory header and the striker pounced to smash in a cross from substitute Simeon Coubourn five minutes from time.