Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hinckley LRFC 2 Halesowen 2 - Report

Halesowen Town FCPublished: Comments

Richard Gregory scored two late goals to keep Halesowen’s title hopes alive as they came from behind to snatch a point at Hinckley.

The hosts had stunned the Yeltz to lead by two at the break with both goals coming from Danny Jenno penalties.

Nathaniel Kelly handled the ball to gift Jenno the opener on seven minutes and the defender kept a cool head to slot a second spot kick on 31 minutes after Dom Brennan was fouled.

But the Yeltz grabbed a lifeline in the 77th with a Gregory header and the striker pounced to smash in a cross from substitute Simeon Coubourn five minutes from time.

The draw keeps Halesowen three points behind leaders Stamford who also shared the points with Sutton Coldfield.

Halesowen Town FC
Non league

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News