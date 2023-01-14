Halesowen 3-0 Gresley - Report

Joint-managers Martin Sockett and Craig Nicholls were delighted with the day’s work. Martin felt “it was a professional performance. We also played good football creating lots of chances and sent everyone home happy. The Gresley goalkeeper made three of four top drawer saves.” Craig added “the sticky surface made it a bit difficult, but our back three were also tremendous today in front of another superb attendance.”

The Yeltz started well and created a host of chances in an enterprising first half. A great 6th minute flick from Ash Sammons set up Simeon Cobourne but Gresley goalkeeper Lewis Fenney made a good blocking save and Fenney then made a good low save from Richard Gregory three minutes later.

The opening goal soon arrived in the 10th minute after Josh Ezewele made a fine run into the penalty area and although Fenney saved once more, COBOURNE was on hand to plant the rebound home for a much-needed goal.

For Gresley - on their first visit to the Grove for a league game in almost ten years - Kane Lee cut the ball back for Daniel Munday to fire over the bar in the 14th minute. But with continued home pressure, Cobourne fired into the side netting in the 15th minute and Cobourne set up Gregory to see his final shot blocked two minutes later.

Gresley goalkeeper Fenney continued to be in excellent form and he made a superb 18th minute double save to prevent a second Yeltz goal. Firstly he kept out a Sammons shot from the edge of the area and secondly clawed the ball away after Gregory met the rebound. McKauley Manning’s 27th minute low shot then drifted just wide and Gregory laid the ball off for Sammons to fire over the bar after 38 minutes. Just before the interval Fenney made yet another terrific save to keep out Nathan Hayward’s low shot.

The Yeltz continued the search for further goals just after the interval when a clever ball from Tom Turton found Cobourne but his final ball just evaded Kieren Donnelly. A well deserved second goal finally came when the resulting 50th minute corner fell for defender Nat KELLY to turn and his shot slowly deflected into the net for his first goal of the season.

For the Moatmen, Bekir Halil fired a 54th minute free-kick over the bar and Munday’s 63rd minute weak shot was collected by home goalkeeper Dan Platt. Josh Quaynor then cleared off the line from Gresley substitute Kieran Wells in a better spell for the Moatmen.

As the Yeltz then pushed on again, good crosses were played across the penalty area from both substitute Greg Mills and Manning. Mills also delivered another good cross for substitute Jamie Insall to strike just wide in the 79th minute. The Yeltz made it 3-0 in the 85th minute when Gregory weighted a neat ball for Manning to square the ball for INSALL to tap home from close range.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt (c); Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton, Nat Kelly, Nathan Hayward (Greg Mills 65), Kieren Donnelly, Ash Sammons (Jac Redhead 78), Simeon Cobourne (Jamie Insall 56), Richard Gregory, McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Matt Funge, Dan Brookes.

Gresley Rovers: Lewis Fenney; Tyler Donaldson, Levi Reid, Bekir Halil (Dylan Hunniford 77), Albert Lansdowne, Alex Morris (c), James Spruce (Kieron Berry 65), Lewis Belgrave, Daniel Munday (Kieran Wells 65), Michael Williams, Kane Lee. Sub Not Used: Tatenda Chirata, Ryan King.

Referee: Kurt Bartlett Attendance: 1,121