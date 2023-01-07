Bedworth United 1 Halesowen Town 1 - Report

Richard Gregory and Kieran Donnelly had early half chances for the Yeltz but Liam Lockett went closer for the Greenbacks when he fired wide at the end of a 12th minute move down the left. But there were few clearcut chances during the first period as Halesowen sought to return to winning ways after two draws over the Christmas period.

The Yeltz suffered a huge 40th minute blow when central defender Kieran Morris was stretchered off with an ankle injury and just before the interval visiting goalkeeper Dan Platt made a good save to concede a corner from Ryan Nesbitt.

Defences continued to be on top at the start of the second period, with no real chances created at either end. So the Yeltz decided to make a double substitution up front after an hour, introducing new signing Greg Mills for his debut. Cobourne then fired into the Bedworth side-netting after 65 minutes.

The deadlock was finally broken by the Yeltz when a long 67th minute ball from Rob Evans found Cobourne and although goalkeeper Sam Lomax saved, Kieren DONNELLY turned the ball home from ten yards.

But Halesowen failed to hold onto the precious lead and missed their chance to go top of the table by conceding a fairly needless 84th minute penalty, allowing NESBITT to crash home the equaliser from the spot-kick.

Bedworth United: Sam Lomax; Ryan Moore, Brett Lloyd, Elliot Parrott, William Edjenguele (Luke Rowe 71), Kyle Barnett (Ollie Babington 77), Desean Martin, Liam Lockett, Ryan Nesbitt, Tristan Dunkley, Liam Murphy. Subs Not Used: Rich Blythe, Ryan Pratt, Reece Blackmore.