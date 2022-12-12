Yeltz boss out to stay at the league summit

Martin Sockett

The Yeltz overcame a dogged Yaxley side 1-0 thanks to Richard Gregory’s strike early in the second half.

“I did say after we lost to Stamford that if we win all our matches between now and Christmas we will be top of the league. Now we are top, the message is – that is where we want to be and where we intend to stay,”said Sockett.

Defeat means it is now 17 games without a win for Yaxley but a string of saves from keeper Kacper Kurylowicz and wasteful finishing ensured the game was finely balanced.

“People look at the league table and see Yaxley at the bottom but I know Andy quite well here and he has got a group of players together the last few weeks and they are working hard for him and it was always going to be a tough game no matter what,” added Sockett.

A deflected shot from McKauley Manning struck the post just before the interval while Josh Quaynor came close to breaking the deadlock on 48 minutes but saw his shot turned on to the bar.

Halesowen had further opportunities but were either off target or found Kurylowicz in the way.

Joint manager Craig Nicholls admitted he was pleased with the creativity of the Yeltz but has urged his team to be more clinical.