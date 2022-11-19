Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Stamford 2-1 Halesowen - Report

By Jonny DruryHalesowen Town FCPublished: Comments

Halesowen missed the chance to go top after losing to league leaders Stamford in a pulsating clash that included two red cards.

Football Stock
Football Stock

The Yetz began the day two points behind the hosts but Stamford sealed victory with a brace from Jonathon Margetts.

Margetts headed the opener just past the half hour mark and doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Simeon Cobourne gave the 413 strong travelling Yeltz fans something to cheer when he cut in and rifled in a goal on 66 minutes.

But despite a number of chances, the Stamford goal remained intact.

Stamford substitute Rob Morgan was shown a straight red for a bad tackle shortly after Cobourne's strike but Halesowen’s man advantage was short-lived with Nathan Hayward dismissed for a second yellow.

Halesowen Town FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News