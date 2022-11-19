Stamford 2-1 Halesowen - Report

Football Stock

The Yetz began the day two points behind the hosts but Stamford sealed victory with a brace from Jonathon Margetts.

Margetts headed the opener just past the half hour mark and doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 58th minute.

Simeon Cobourne gave the 413 strong travelling Yeltz fans something to cheer when he cut in and rifled in a goal on 66 minutes.

But despite a number of chances, the Stamford goal remained intact.