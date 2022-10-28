New Halesowen bosses making their own mark

Paul Smith left earlier this month

Nicholls and Sockett have transitioned quickly into their new roles in charge of the side top of Northern One Midlands and Nicholls has spoken positively about the take over as manager, looking to build on what Paul Smith left behind.

He said: “There’s been nothing major to tweak in the side, we are just changing a few things to get the best out of certain players.

“We are adapting our style to one that suits everyone and it’s been a good reaction from everyone since we took over.

“The foundations are already there from when Paul was in charge and we just have to take every game as it comes.”

Nicholls who worked with Sockett at Redditch before the Yeltz recalled on his own playing career ahead of this weekend’s game, saying: “Shepshed have always been a tough side since when I played.

“At their ground they always make it hard for you, so we just have to stick to our principles and then hopefully we will be OK.”

In National League North, Kidderminster Harriers travel to Banbury United on the back of a 1-0 win against Chorley midweek thanks to a Caleb Richards first-half goal.

The FA Trophy first round commences this weekend with Stourbridge visiting Hednesford Town.

The Glassboys beat Ilkeston Town 2-0 while the Pitmen lost 1-0 to Basford United in the Southern Central Premier in midweek.

Stafford Rangers travel to fellow Northern Premier side Matlock Town in the Trophy after a 1-1 draw with Hyde United midweek, Jack Baxter with a long-range effort to salvage a point for Boro.

Elsewhere, Chasetown welcome Marske United looking to go one better than last year in the competition as they exited the FA Trophy at this stage last year.

Meanwhile, seventh-placed Rushall Olympic visit St Ives Town looking for their sixth win of the season in the Southern Central Premier.