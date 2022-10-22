Halesowen 3 Hinkley 0 - Report

Newly appointed joint manager Craig Nicholls thought “it was a good all round hard-working performance. We knew it would be tough as they don’t give many goals away but the third goal finally killed the game off.”

The Yeltz played patiently during the first period to build a 2-0 half-time lead. In the first action, a superb 3rd minute long ball from Simeon Cobourne set Jamie Insall free in the penalty area only for goalkeeper Will Highland to make a good blocking save.

Hinckley put plenty of men behind the ball but couldn’t prevent the Yeltz taking a 12th minute lead when Josh Quaynor played the ball across for Tom TURTON to thump a low 25 yard drive into the bottom corner of the net through a crowded penalty area. In further home chances, Cobourne cut in from the left and curled just wide after 15 minutes and McKauley Manning shot just past the right-hand upright a minute later. Highland made another good save from Cobourne on a quick 28th minute break and saved yet another Cobourne effort from the right in the 38th minute.

Halesowen doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Brad Birch’s clever back flick set Manning free to cross for Kieran MORRIS to head home, although Highland managed to put a glove on the ball. A minute before the interval Joseph Lynn collected for Hinckley but could only shoot weakly at home goalkeeper Dan Platt.

The second half proved to be a much quieter performance from the Yeltz. Platt pushed away Dom Brennan’s 49th minute free-kick and Liam Read fired over the bar seconds later as the Knitters were invited back into the game. Although Cobourne and Insall raced through in the 58th minute, the home side created far fewer second-half chances and it was Platt who made a great 67th minute save to claw away Ben Humphreys’ free header from a right-wing corner.

However, Halesowen made it 3-0 in the 82nd minute when hard-working Birch set Cobourne free down the right to cross for INSALL to race in to convert, although Insall unfortunately pulled a hamstring in the process.

Simon Alcott struck a 90th minute half-volley straight at Platt for the Knitters and Halesowen substitute Richard Smith fired just past the post in added time after being put free by fellow substitute Dexter Dudley-Toole.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton (Richard Smith 57), Kieran Morris, Rob Evans (c), McKauley Manning, Nathan Hayward, Jamie Insall (Dexter Dudley-Toole 84), Bradley Birch (Moussa Koita 84), Simeon Cobourne. Subs Not Used: Ewan Edwards, Daniel Brookes.

Hinckley LRFC: Will Highland; Jarred Acton, Prad Bahrey (Andre Williams 55), Simon Alcott, Danny Jenno (c), Ben Humphreys, Jordan Burrows, Joseph Lynn, Lewis Jones, Dom Brennan (Yaegan Gore 68), Liam Read (Mitch Woakes 75). Subs Not Used: Nick Reeves, Dom Rogerro.

Referee: Lewis Mountain Attendance: 1,117