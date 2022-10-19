Halesowen Town promote coaches to be joint managers

The club, who saw former boss Paul Smith leave the role as first-team manager for personal reasons last week, currently sit top of the Northern Premier League Midlands division with nine wins and two defeats from their opening 11 games.

And the Yeltz owners Keith McKenna and Karen Brookes moved quickly to appoint the new bosses, who were already working on the coaching staff at The Grove in a bid to ensure continuity at the club.

Sockett said: “I am absolutely delighted to be offered the chance to manage this great club as joint manager with Craig.

“I would like to thank Keith and Karen for giving us the opportunity to continue the great work which has taken place so far off the field and the progress under Paul on it.

“We have been around the club for a while as part of Paul’s management team and it is now our job to see this through for everyone at the club and our fantastic fans.’’

Nicholls added: “ Since I walked through the door with Paul three years ago I have fallen in love with the football club.