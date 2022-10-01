Spalding United 3-0 Halesowen - Report

They are still top of the league ahead of Loughborough Dynamo and Spalding, who are looking good for a title challenge.

Jamie Insall almost gave The Yeltz the lead in the first minute but saw his header well saved by home goalkeeper Michael Duggan.

Halesowen were generally in control in the early stages but were lacking the finishing touch.

Spalding did have the finishing touch just before the break when good work from James Clifton saw him feed Dan Bucciero who played in Bradley Rolt for the opening goal

Archie Jones got the second goal on 53 minutes as the Lincolnshire side looked to take control

Five minute later, Rolt turned provider for Clifton whose bullet shot entered the top corner of the net to make it 3-0.

McKauley Manning put a shot wide for Halesowen as they tried to fight back but it wasn't their afternoon

Team: Platt; Ezewele; Quaynor; Turton; Morris; Evans; Manning; Birch; Insall; Gregory; Cobourne

Subs:Brookes (for Insall 67); Funge (for Gregory 68); Smith (for Cobourne 68). Not used: Charlton; Brandon-Mossini