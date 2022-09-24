Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sutton Coldfield Town 2-0 Halesowen Town

By Jonny DruryHalesowen Town FCPublished:

Halesowen are now out of both the FA Cup and the FA Trophy after two second half goals saw them lose at Sutton.

The first half saw Halesowen come the closer to opening the scoring, with Richard Gregory always looking a handful.

Four minutes before the break a free kick from Simeon Cobourne went just wide and a minute later Gregory again caused all sorts of problems sand his cross just evaded Josh Quaynor who might have converted it.

After the break, Halesowen immediately resumed the attack and Josh Ezwele went down in the box but no penalty was given.

But on 63 minutes Sutton took the lead when Rhys Hilton found some space, cut inside and smashed home his seventh goal of the season.

Cameron Kelly doubled the lead on 71 minutes with a tap in when he got on the end of a Stuart Hendrie ball into the box.

Quaynor shot wide with five minutes to go but Halesowen couldn't pull it back.

Halesowen: Platt; Ezwele; Quaynor; Turton;; Morris; Evans (c); Manning; Birch; Insall; Gregory; Cobourne.

Subs: Charlton; Kellyn (Hayward 70); Hayward (Gregory 60); Funge; Smith (Birch 60).

Not used: Charlton; Funge.

Halesowen Town FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News