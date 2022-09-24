Sutton Coldfield Town 2-0 Halesowen Town

The first half saw Halesowen come the closer to opening the scoring, with Richard Gregory always looking a handful.

Four minutes before the break a free kick from Simeon Cobourne went just wide and a minute later Gregory again caused all sorts of problems sand his cross just evaded Josh Quaynor who might have converted it.

After the break, Halesowen immediately resumed the attack and Josh Ezwele went down in the box but no penalty was given.

But on 63 minutes Sutton took the lead when Rhys Hilton found some space, cut inside and smashed home his seventh goal of the season.

Cameron Kelly doubled the lead on 71 minutes with a tap in when he got on the end of a Stuart Hendrie ball into the box.

Quaynor shot wide with five minutes to go but Halesowen couldn't pull it back.

Halesowen: Platt; Ezwele; Quaynor; Turton;; Morris; Evans (c); Manning; Birch; Insall; Gregory; Cobourne.

Subs: Charlton; Kellyn (Hayward 70); Hayward (Gregory 60); Funge; Smith (Birch 60).