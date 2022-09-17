Halesowen Town 3 Yaxley 0 - Report

Football Stock

After hitting three first-half goals, Yeltz manager Paul Smith insisted he was really pleased with the afternoon’s work. “It’s another win, another clean sheet and it keeps us top of the table with seven wins out of seven. Yaxley did well in the second period but we still created lots of chances in front of another fantastic crowd of over a thousand.”

Prior to the kick-off a minute’s silence was observed as a mark of respect in remembrance of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, 8th September, aged 96.

It took the Yeltz just 8 minutes to take the lead when Josh Ezewele crossed from the right for Richard SMITH to be sharpest to the ball and convert past goalkeeper Aaron Butcher from close range. Richard GREGORY slotted home an 18th minute penalty to make it 2-0, sending Butcher the wrong way, after Hamilton Bunga brought down Jamie Insall.

The Cuckoos went close in the 27th minute but home goalkeeper Dan Platt made a good low save from Dan Cotton to turn the ball around the post for a corner.

Simeon Cobourne squandered a couple of good opportunities to increase the lead. Firstly, he was put free on goal by Richard Smith in the 24th minute but Butcher grabbed the ball at Cobourne’s feet and, secondly, he struck the side-netting from a wide angle after being put through again after 36 minutes. But COBOURNE soon added a third goal just a minute before the interval when he made no mistake in beating Butcher after latching onto another ball through the heart of the Yaxley defence.

Yaxley ventured further forward in the second period to create several good half-chances and Cotton fired a 54th minute effort just past the post. By contrast, the Yeltz were unable to add to their tally in a far more lack-lustre second period, being somewhat profligate with the chances that came their way.

Halesowen’s Nathan Hayward missed a free header in front of goal from Josh Quaynor’s 51st minute free-kick and Insall blazed over the bar in the 61st minute from 8 yards out after Cobourne fed the ball through. The Yeltz came closest to finding a fourth goal when Gregory’s 75th minute shot rebounded off the crossbar. Late on, Hayward struck over the bar again in the 86th minute and visiting goalkeeper Butcher made a good blocking save from home substitute Matt Funge deep into added time.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Josh Ezewele, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton, Kieran Morris, Rob Evans (c) (Nat Kelly 68), Richard Smith (Matt Funge 77), Nathan Hayward, Jamie Insall, Richard Gregory, Simeon Cobourne. Subs Not Used: Asa Charlton, Papy Brandon Mossini.

Yaxley: Aaron Butcher; John-Paul Duncliffe, Jesse Airen, Toby Salmon, Frazer Garner (Edgar Silva-Morais 74), Hamilton Bunga, Diadier Camara, Liam Hook, Thomas Waumsley, Dan Cotton (c), Luke Harris. Subs Not Used: Emmanuel Osilaja, James Hamill, Lewis Baughan, Joshua Hales.

Referee: Sam Wesson Attendance: 1,015