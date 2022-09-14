Halesowen complete FA Trophy turnaround

Halesowen win

Richard Gregory had given the Yeltz the lead, but they trailed 2-1 with just over 20 minutes remaining until Insall and Smith turned the match on its head.

Sporting Khalsa led three times against Boldmere St Michaels thanks to goals from Matt Fulloway and Miracle Okafor (two), but it was not enough as much-travelled West Midlands striker Andre Brown levelled on each occasion and then grabbed a late winner.

Chasetown will be their visitors in the next round after the Scholars beat Stamford 2-1 thanks to Ryan Wynter and Danny O’Callaghan.

Kidderminster Harriers and AFC Fylde played out a goalless draw at Aggborough in National League North.

Stafford Rangers were forced to settle for a point at home to Warrington Town in the Northern Premier after Isaac Buckley-Ricketts cancelled out Joe Kenton’s 56th-minute tap-in for the Boro.