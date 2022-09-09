Halesowen boss warns side 'are not finished article' despite perfect start

Paul Smith

The Yeltz have enjoyed a perfect start to their Northern One Midlands league season, having won six out of their first six games.

They turn their attention to a clash with Biggleswade tomorrow in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy – a competition they have fond memories of after reaching the semi-finals two years ago.

And Smith feels they are only going to get better: “We’ve won the first six league games, no other side has done that in this division.

“There are lots of pluses and I honestly believe this squad has a mentality we didn’t have last year.

“It’s early days, I bought nine new players in the summer – I don’t think we’re the finished article by any stretch.”

And Smith would love to evoke the memories of their FA Trophy run in 2019/20.

He said: “We had an unbelievable run two years ago getting to the semi-final which holds treasured memories for me, so we’re hoping to go as deep into it as possible having been knocked out of the FA Cup.”

Elsewhere in the FA Trophy, Sporting Khalsa visit Boldmere St Michaels and Chasetown travel to Stamford.

Meanwhile in National League North, Kidderminster Harriers will be hoping to continue their positive start to the campaign as they make the trip north to fourth-placed Scarborough Athletic.

The Seadogs, managed by former Albion captain Jonathan Greening, sit one place above Kidderminster in the league and have only lost once since their promotion from the Northern Premier. However, the Harriers will take confidence into Saturday’s clash following a resounding 4-1 victory over Spennymoor Town last weekend.

There is also Southern Central Premier action this weekend as Rushall Olympic head to The Orbital Fasteners Stadium to face Kings Langley.

Olympic were well beaten by Redditch United last time out in the FA Cup first qualifying round.

Second-bottom Hednesford Town host Tamworth, with the two sides going through contrasting starts to the season – the Pitmen are second bottom and winless, while the Lambs are fourth. Hednesford will be boosted by the signing of Mikkel Hirst, a 22-year-old full-back,, who has appeared for St Kitts & Nevis national side at under 20s level. The former Solihull Moors youth joins from Leicestershire side Heather St Johns.

Third-bottom Stourbridge will take on 13th-placed Mickleover Sports as they hope to climb out of the drop zone after beginning the campaign without a win.