Halesowen Town 3 St Neots Town 0 - Report

Yeltz manager Paul Smith was pleased with his team’s fourth straight league win - “it’s another important three points and a clean sheet. We created a load of chances in the first half and went in at half-time a little disappointed not to have scored more. But we’re in a good place at the moment.”

The home side made a bright start and Jamie Insall combined with Simeon Cobourne to set up Richard Gregory to force a fine save from goalkeeper Jamie Greygoose. But Tom Turton’s resulting corner was turned home by central defender Kieran MORRIS to give Halesowen an early 5th minute advantage.

The Yeltz quickly created several further good chances to increase their lead. A great 8th minute cross from Insall found Gregory free but Greygoose was able to save the weak contact. Insall himself was blocked in the 16th minute after Dan Platt’s long clearance put Cobourne free on goal and Cobourne’s speed put him clear again after 32 minutes, only for Greygoose to block. Six minutes later, Gregory placed another good chance past the post and Cobourne fired over the bar from a good position in the penalty area after 41 minutes.

The Saints also created their own fair share of chances in an open game. Robbie Mason set up Manny Osei to drag a 10th minute shot wide and Platt saved an 18th minute header from Robbie Mason. Sallem Akanbi screwed wide after 20 minutes and Halesowen dealt with a couple of corners before Declan Nche fired a long range effort over the bar in the 36th minute.

The Yeltz finally doubled the lead in the 43rd minute when Cobourne beat goalkeeper Greygoose to the ball and squared the ball for GREGORY to tap home from close range.

After the interval Gregory attempted an audacious 57th minute lob from the halfway line and a 59th minute shot from Jack Holmes was blocked for a corner by Harvey Beckett after Cobourne set him up. Insall’s 67th minute glancing header was turned onto the bar and away for a corner by Greygoose as a third Halesowen goal proved elusive.

But St Neots also enjoyed plenty of second half possession with a 61st minute cross from Akanbi hacked clear and Toib Adeyemi went even closer in front of goal from substitute Trey Charles’s 64th minute free-kick. The Saints squandered another chance when Akandi burst through the middle before firing wide after 85 minutes.

In the final minute substitute Matt Funge set up Insall to miss a great opportunity in front of goal but Halesowen soon made it 3-0 when HOLMES cracked home a half-chance from 20 yards in special style.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Nat Kelly, Josh Quaynor, Tom Turton, Kieran Morris, Rob Evans (c), Jack Holmes, Nathan Hayward (Bradley Birch 55), Jamie Insall, Richard Gregory (Matt Funge 68), Simeon Cobourne (Richard Smith 68). Subs Not Used: Dexter Dudley-Toole, Bailey Fuller.