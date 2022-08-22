Halesowen Town issue warning to fans over player abuse

The Yeltz, who have won their first two games in the league, were dumped out of the FA Cup at the first attempt as they went down 3-0 to Romulus.

Following the defeat, chairman Karen Brookes and Director of Football, Keith McKenna, released a joint statement after personal abuse was directed at players both on Saturday and online.

The club has said there is no excuse for the behaviour and it will not be tolerated at the club - with anyone found to be launching personal abuse at players being handed a banning order.

And players and coaching staff have also been told not to engage with supporters on social media.

The statement read: "As fans, you cannot expect to be close to players and management, as we have encouraged and achieved in recent years, as our results have improved, our fan base has grown and believe that this gives you the right to say whatever comes into your head.

"However, disappointed, or gutted we may be with the result sometimes, there is no excuse and this never gives anyone the right to say what they think when it is abusive, personal and downright rude and vitriolic - which was some of the comments shouted at players on the pitch yesterday and certainly some of the comments on social media last night and this morning! Astounding behaviour and not something we are going to tolerate at Halesowen Town FC.

"This management team and players work incredibly hard at getting and keeping fit, delivering winning performances. Yes they are paid, as its one of their jobs - they also have day jobs and families as well, like the majority of us. They don't step onto the pitch and deliberately not play at their best. Individuals wouldn't make these kind of comments to colleagues at work if they didn't perform, so why is it acceptable at a football match?

"Players do not respond to abuse and vitriol, ask any psychologist, indeed ask yourself whether you would perform better with shouts of encouragement or shouts of abuse - you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know the answer!