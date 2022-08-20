Romulus 3 Halesowen Town 0 - Report

Football Stock

A three goal first half blast did for Halesowen and Romulus have now dumped them and Sutton Coldfield Town out of the competition as they move to the first qualifying.

Roms took the lead on only 12 minutes when Owen Watkins went down in the box and converted the penalty himself

It was 2-0 on 18 minutes when captain Caeron Lee headed into the corner from a free kick.

Trea Bertie slotted in for the third to stun Halesowen, who had started the season well in the league.