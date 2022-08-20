Notification Settings

Romulus 3 Halesowen Town 0 - Report

By Nathan JudahHalesowen Town FCPublished:

Halesowen Town are long overdue a cup run but it isn't going to be this year after they crashed out to Romulus who play at step five, one below the Yeltz.

A three goal first half blast did for Halesowen and Romulus have now dumped them and Sutton Coldfield Town out of the competition as they move to the first qualifying.

Roms took the lead on only 12 minutes when Owen Watkins went down in the box and converted the penalty himself

It was 2-0 on 18 minutes when captain Caeron Lee headed into the corner from a free kick.

Trea Bertie slotted in for the third to stun Halesowen, who had started the season well in the league.

Nathan Hayward saw a shot cannon off the post for the visitors before the break but despite their efforts in the second half, they never really looked like getting back into this game.

