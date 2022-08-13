Harborough Town 1 Halesowen Town 3 - Report

The Leicestershire side won the United Counties League Premier title last season but were no match for the Yeltz, who are looking to go one better than the play offs this season.

The visitors took the game to their hosts from the start, forcing five corners in the opening 25 minutes, with Simeon Cobourne having the ball in the net early on but it was ruled out for offside.

Cobourne was put through on goal though on 28 minutes and continued his fine form of last season by slotting home.

Five minutes before the break, Jack Holmes combined with Richard Gregory to set up Josh Ezewele who smashed the ball in to make it two.

Natha Hayward got in on the act on 67 minutes when he shot home from a corner and substitute Matt Funge also had a goal wiped out.

Harborough got what proved a consolation with a goal from a long throw just before the end.

Team:Platt; Ezwele;Quaynor; Turton;Morris Evans (c);Holmes; Hayward Insall; Gregory;Cobourne.